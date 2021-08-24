New daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health to Aug. 22, 2021, seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health to Aug. 22, 2021, seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 641 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as restrictions return

No additional deaths or outbreaks in health care facilities

B.C. recorded 641 more cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, continuing a steep rise in infections since late July.

There are 138 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Aug. 24, up from 133 on Monday, and 78 in intensive care, down from 80 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths or outbreaks in long-term or acute care facilities reported since Monday.

B.C.’s daily new cases hit 724 on Saturday, a level not seen since May, declining to 545 on Sunday and 442 on Monday. The seven-day average of new cases has risen steeply since early July to more than 500 in a fourth wave of infections driven by the Delta variant that has spread most quickly in the Central Okanagan region.

The province has enacted new rules for Sept. 13, restricting entry to restaurants, night clubs, movie theatres, indoor sports events to people who show a new B.C. Vaccine Card with at least one dose administered. The province also moved to restore its mask requirement for indoor public spaces, effective Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Of new cases reported from Aug. 9 to 22, 83.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated, with the majority having no vaccine at all. Hospitalization data for that period shows 108 (77%) of people admitted to hospital were unvaccinated, 11 (7.9%) were partially vaccinated and 20 (14.4%) were fully vaccinated.

RELATED: B.C. brings back mask mandate for indoor shared spaces

RELATED: Masks required for grade 4 and up in B.C. school plan

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
No medical exemptions for B.C. vaccine card ‘blatant discrimination’, disabled activist says
Next story
‘Extremely thin’ suspect squeezes through window to steal from Nanaimo jewelry store

Just Posted

Aubrey Oldham exits his boat to finish the final race of Rowing Canada Aviron’s national rowing beach sprint championship. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria beach hosts national rowing beach sprint competition

Jesse Roper is itching to get back on stage after a long winter of song writing. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Metchosin musician Jesse Roper is buzzing with excitement to perform new songs live

Saanich’s recently approved housing strategy focuses on increasing the supply, affordability, and diversity of housing options. (Photo courtesy of Saanich staff)
New 10-year housing strategy to direct Saanich council, staff

BC Ferries vessel Northern Adventure. The Annual General Meeting of B.C. Ferry Authority and the Annual Public Meeting of British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. is taking place Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
No need for vaccine certificates to board BC Ferries