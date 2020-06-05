A medical assistant prepares to take a swab from a patient at a new drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

B.C. has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

That brings the number of active test-positive cases to 193 across the province.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement released Friday (June 5). “The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.”

One more person has died due to the novel coronavirus within the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of fatalities to 167.

More to come.

