B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The province announced 10 additional deaths and 395 new COVID-19 infections during a live press briefing on Thursday (Feb. 25).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 86 of the cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 207 were in the Fraser Health, 37 were in Island health, 24 were in the Interior Health and 41 were in the Northern Health.

To date, There have been a total of 78,673 cases of the virus in the province.

The number of people being treated in hospital fell to 228. Of those patients, 62 people were in critical or intensive care.

In terms of its mass vaccination strategy, B.C. has currently administered a single COVID-19 vaccine to 171,676 people. As of Thursday, 68,157 people have received both first and second doses.


