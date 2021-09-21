B.C. intensive care units are getting close to maximum capacity in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Associated Press photo)

B.C. intensive care units are getting close to maximum capacity in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Associated Press photo)

B.C. reports 525 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, now 332 in hospital

One additional death, total for pandemic now 1,900

B.C. public health teams reported 525 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a similar rate to the past week, with the number of people in hospital continuing to increase.

There are 332 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 21, up from 307 on Monday, including 155 in intensive care, down one in the past 24 hours. There has been one new health care outbreak reported, at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre, for a total of 22 current outbreaks in senior care or hospitals in the province.

From Sept. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases and from Sept. 6-19, they accounted for 84.7% of hospitalizations. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 33.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated, according to B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region are:

• 187 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,711 active

• 51 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 822 active

• 147 new cases in Interior Health, 1,167 active

•79 new cases in Northern Health, 921 active

• 61 new cases in Island Health, 619 active

