B.C. residents age 60+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1961 or earlier

As of Saturday, April 10, people born in 1961 are the latest to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press files)

British Columbians as young as 60 years of age are now eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Saturday (April 10), people born in 1961 and earlier can now register for the vaccine, according to the province.

People can register online, by phone or in person. Once they have registered through B.C.’s “Get Vaccinated” online system, they will receive a notification to book their shot when they become eligible.

Appointments can be booked online 24/7 at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323 or in-person at a ServiceBC office.

People registering for a vaccine will be asked to provide their first and last names, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email or phone number to be contacted at.

No one will be asked for their social insurance number or financial information.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. People must wear a mask and are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt to make vaccination easier.

After the shot, patients will wait for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

