B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Overnight camping won’t be allowed until after June 1 in Provincial Parks such as Saysutshun Newcastle Island, but Nanaimo’s biggest provincial park will be open for hiking and other day uses starting Thursday, May 14, when the province reopens provincial parks that have been closed since April 8. (News Bulletin file photo)

British Columbians can now begin to make reservations for camping in BC Parks for a stay beginning on June 1.

The reservation system will be open only to B.C. residents, who can now reserve a site two months in advance of their arrival date instead of four. The measure is meant to spread out demand over the summer months.

B.C. has also added 180 new campsites to the BC Parks system, the province said in a news release. However, not all campsites will open on June 1, and those that do will look a little different. To aid in physical distancing, some campgrounds will have fewer spots available. Communal facilities will largely not be open, and group campsites will stay closed.

