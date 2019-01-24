Husband Mithu and Jassi Sidhu in undated photo. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. residents extradited in India to face charges in ‘honour killing’, reports say

Charges stem from 2000 after death of Pitt Meadows student Jassi Sidhu

The lengthy extradition process involving two Maple Ridge residents to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder is over.

Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu are now in India, reports say.

Sidhu and Badesha had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi.

Surjit Singh Badesha, in his early 70s, is Jassi’s uncle and Malkit Kaur Sidhu, in her late 60s, is Jassi’s mom.

Jassi was killed in the Indian state of Punjab after she married rickshaw driver Sukhwinder ‘Mithu’ Singh Sidhu.

In December, the B.C. Court of Appeal rejected a previous request for a stay of the extradition order.

The two had until Jan. 10 to file an appeal with Supreme Court of Canada but none apparently was filed.

The summary of the Appeal Court ruling said that Badesha and Sidhu also have had the opportunity to challenge their extradition for the past seven years and their concerns about the Indian prison system “have been considered by two ministers of justice, this court and the Supreme Court of Canada.”

Previous story
New ElderDog program helps seniors keep dogs at home
Next story
Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

Just Posted

Victoria councillors push for access to safe drugs

A motion coming to council would ask the province for easier access to opioid alternatives

Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Current city bylaws mandate that cats must be under their owner’s control in public spaces

Heritage Canada funds new roof for Mungo Martin house in Victoria

Indigenous-run space operates under the stewardship of the Royal BC Museum

Hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of VGH says case of retired 77-year-old veteran ‘definitely excessive’

New ElderDog program helps seniors keep dogs at home

Organization seeks volunteers to help seniors stay close to their canines

WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Thieves break-and-enter Tillicum shopping mall at 2 a.m.

VIDEO: Unusual visitor arrives at B.C. home, eats plants and leaves

A Kelowna resident found something unusual with his house plant and then checked his cameras

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

Man shot by police during arrest in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C has been called to Kelowna

Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Labs still top the list, French bulldogs move up

Ontario newspaper duo guilty of promoting hate against women and Jews

Your Ward News was meant to be satire but the judge said there was nothing funny about it

New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Six B.C. companies are already ‘AnimalKind’ accredited

Nanaimo RCMP say busts and arrests will have an impact on organized crime

Over $350,000 worth of drugs seized by police after busts in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Richmond

Venezuelan president orders U.S. diplomats out of the country

Tense standoff between Washington and Caracas after Trump administration recognizes new president

Most Read