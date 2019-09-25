B.C. Attorney General David Eby and Federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair speak to media following a meeting to discuss money laundering during a press conference at Legislature on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

B.C.’s public inquiry into money laundering has approved the applications of 16 of 20 government organizations, gaming groups and individuals to participate.

The B.C. Ministry of Finance, federal government, Canadian Gaming Association and the B.C. Lottery Corp. are among those that have been granted standing.

A report by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German released in June 2018 said B.C.’s gaming industry and the system intended to combat money laundering were not prepared for an onslaught of illegal cash flowing through the casinos and failed collectively.

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews, including two by German, that concluded crime groups were funnelling billions of dollars into real estate, luxury cars, horse racing and other parts of the economy.

ALSO READ: B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

The commission has yet to set hearing dates. A final commission report is due by May 2021.

Also granted standing are the Law Society of B.C., the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and Robert Kroeker, a gaming expert who held top positions at the lottery corporation, the Great Canadian Gaming Corp. and the province’s civil forfeiture office.

Commissioner Austin Cullen will hold public hearings to consider the applications from individuals Ross Alderson, Brad Desmarais, James Lightbody and Fred Pinnock.

The commission says in a statement that Lightbody is a former president of the lottery corporation, while Alderson, Pinnock and Desmarais are all former investigators who state their experience is in monitoring, policing and administering the gaming industry.

READ MORE: Large cash purchases, ‘lifestyle audits’ to fight money laundering gain support in B.C.

In its 31-page ruling, the commission says Lightbody believes he can help the commission because of his knowledge of the lottery corporation’s operations and its efforts to fight money-laundering.

It says Pinnock has submitted that his role as a former RCMP unit commander of an integrated illegal gaming enforcement team in the province ”led him to conclude that the public was being misled as to the nature and degree of money laundering and other criminal activity taking place in the casinos.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized
Next story
Ottawa ‘seized’ with concerns about new Syrian consul in Montreal: Trudeau

Just Posted

Speculation tax has generated about $3.74 million in Greater Victoria

Victoria, Saanich and North Saanich are the top three communities in the area

Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

Jury begins deliberations in trial for father accused of murdering daughters

Culture Days: A Saanich arts and culture celebration

2019 exhibition to take place Sept. 27 to 29

Motorcyclists ride ‘dressed to the nines’ for prostate cancer research

Victoria motorcyclists will cruise the streets to raise funds for Movember Foundation

A look at history by lantern light

Rick Stiebel/News Staff What the flicker is going on? The Lantern Tour… Continue reading

VIDEO: Campus buzzes with new honey bee hive at Royal Roads

Having the apiary is a chance for education and awareness, beekeeper says

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Memorial race honours late Vancouver Island BMX prodigy Aidan Webber

‘This is our family’s project to carry out Aidan’s dreams for other kids’

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

Most Read