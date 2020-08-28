Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Aug. 24, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

After hovering around the 70-a-day mark in recent days, B.C. reported a new daily record of 124 cases on Friday.

There were no new deaths or community outbreaks reported, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Aug. 28. The new cases bring the number of active coronavirus infections in the province to 974, with 2,796 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

The previous single-day record was 109 on Saturday, Aug. 22. Since the beginning of the pandemic in B.C. 4,310 people have recovered and been cleared. There remain nine outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and two acute-care units have active outbreaks.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has published maps with infection totals by local area, to be updated at the end of each month. Alerts are posted to the BCCDC website as well as regional health authority sites, with details on where potential exposures occurred and what actions to take, self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

RELATED: WestJet starts sharing passenger contacts for COVID-19

RELATED: ICBC adding 2,000 more road tests for virus backlog

“COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines for ourselves and our families, whether at home, work, school or when spending time with others,” Dix and Henry said. “This includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home. We have seen transmission from even small events.”

