New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases creep back up, 59 on Wednesday

7-day average for new cases remains below 50

B.C. recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a slight rise since daily positive tests fell to as low as 20 on Monday.

There are 624 active infections province-wide, with 86 people in hospital for coronavirus-related conditions, down one from Tuesday and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths reported for that period.

The new and active cases by region for July 7 are:

• 20 new cases in Fraser Health, 177 active

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 active

• 17 new cases in Interior Health, 163 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 15 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

B.C.’s vaccination program has delivered 5.4 million doses since December 2020, with 78.2 per cent of eligible people age 12 and over having received at least one dose and 38.2 per cent having had two doses.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics likely to open with COVID-19 spectator ban

RELATED: Calgary Stampede music venue to require vaccination proof

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years
Next story
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Just Posted

Azia Gauthier was last seen in downtown Victoria on July 1. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Police searching for 17-year-old Azia Gauthier

Victoria police arrested 16 shoplifters at one downtown Victoria business in just three days during a project to prevent theft. (Black Press Media file photo)
16 shoplifters arrested at 1 Victoria business in 3 days

Victoria police are seeking the owner of a large snake after it was found on a person’s patio Tuesday night. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police use golf club, broomstick to capture 4-foot-long snake found on patio

A free concert happening July 9 next to the south campus of Lansdowne Middle School will feature Indigenous poet Tanisha Nuttall, jazzist David Santana and vocalist Myriam Parent. (Photo courtesy of Friends of Bowker Creek)
Free Friday concert: Saanich school hosts Bowker Creek friends event