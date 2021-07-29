B.C.’s COVID-19 cases up 204 Thursday, half in Interior region

Dr. Penny Ballem, leader of B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine program, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix promote new website offering walk-in clinics around the province, at the cabinet offices in Vancouver, July 26, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. recorded 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 107 of them in the Interior Health region as restrictions take effect in the Central Okanagan to slow the province’s latest regional outbreak.

There are now 1,055 active cases being monitored by public health officials province-wide. There were no new deaths reported for July 29, and 51 people are in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, up from 47 on Wednesday. There are 20 people in intensive care, the same as Wednesday.

As vaccination rates slow down with the vast majority of adults immunized, the province has embarked on a two-week vaccination push with no-appointment clinics at community centres, and mobile clinics at beaches, ferry terminals and other summer gathering spots. The full list of locations is at a new Vax for B.C. website.

The effort includes “Walk-in Wednesday” on Aug. 4, where all established vaccination clinics will welcome people without appointments, to administer first doses or second doses to those who gone at least 49 days since their first shot. People in the Central Okanagan can get their second doses 28 days after their first.

New and active cases by region:

• 58 new cases in Fraser Health, 241 active

• 23 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 139 active

• 107 new cases in Interior Health, 600 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 19 active

• 14 new cases in Island Health, 51 active

