B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

B.C. public health officials reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a fourth straight day of fewer than 200, with the former hot spot in the Fraser Health region recording 75 of them.

The latest totals mean the province has fewer than 2,000 active cases, with 195 people in hospital and 47 in intensive care units with coronavirus-related conditions. There were three additional deaths related to COVID-19, for a total of 1,725 since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, 23 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 75 are in the Fraser Health region, 10 are in the Island Health region, 32 are in the Interior Health region and eight are in the Northern Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. is on the right path to meet its targets of reopening province-wide recreational travel on June 15, with further restrictions to be lifted as soon as Canada Day.

“Canada has some of the highest dose-one immunization levels in the world and British Columbia is equally strong,” Dix and Henry said in a statement June 9. ”Clinics are operating at high capacity, welcoming thousands of people every day. Health authorities are also taking vaccines out into communities to further accelerate immunizations – whether through mobile clinics or other efforts like the easy, accessible, same-day Immunization clinics in Fraser Health.”

