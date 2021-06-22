Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

The first dedicated plasma donor centre in the province opened its doors in Kelowna on Tuesday (June 22).

Located at the Orchard Park Mall, Kelowna’s plasma donor centre — which is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada — is designed to increase source plasma collection and provide Canadians with access to plasma-derived medications.

“The opening of the new plasma donor centre in Kelowna is an exciting time for Canadian Blood Services and the community,” said Janna Pantella, the business development manager at Canadian Blood Services.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our Kelowna blood donors and we know they are ready to carry on the tradition of giving to help meet the plasma needs for Canadian patients. We look forward to welcoming donors through our doors.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, plasma is a protein-rich liquid found in our blood that facilitates the circulation of other blood components throughout the body. Proteins found in plasma play a vital role in producing specialized medicines that are used to treat patients with a variety of life-threatening conditions, which include immune deficiency, bleeding disorders, liver diseases and many types of cancers.

Anyone wishing to donate plasma at the Kelowna location can do so by visiting blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2DONATE. The centre’s hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, and Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

READ MORE: BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford
Next story
Suspect swipes $5,000 bottle of whisky from Oak Bay liquor shop

Just Posted

Pop Tart, the youngest calf of the humpback whale known by local ecotourism companies as Big Mama, feeds at the surface. The whale was one of three siblings spotted close together recently by a whale watching company, a rare occurrence for humpbacks, experts say. (Photo by April Ryan/Maya’s Legacy/Pacific Whale Watching Association)
Rare whale siblings gathering in Salish Sea has researchers excited

Work to offically include the traditional Indigenous name of PKOLS with the current name Mount Douglas Park is ongoing at the District of Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich postpones Mount Douglas Park renaming vote until next month

One person with a killer 90-second video will walk away with a $62.50 an hour job this summer – camping across Canada for 40 days. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Canada’s Best Summer Job comes with $20,000 payment for 40 days of camping

Sidney resident Martha Kenny, here seen with her papillons Vapr and Daisey, would like to see the public take more care when it comes to transporting animals after witnessing a rottweiler fall out of a truck. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Safety of dogs in focus with rising heat and incident in Sidney