(Black Press Media files)

B.C.’s natural gas supply could see 50% dip through winter due to pipeline blast

It’s been two weeks since the Enbridge pipeline ruptured near Prince George on Oct. 9, sparking a large fireball

FortisBC is warning customers that the recent gas pipeline explosion in Prince George could reduce natural gas supply by as much as 50 per cent as we head into winter.

The utility company is continuing to ask its customers to conserve energy.

“The natural gas system will be challenged in times of high demand throughout the winter,” it said in a news release Monday.

It’s been two weeks since the Enbridge pipeline ruptured on Oct. 9, sparking a large fireball. About 100 residents in the area were forced out of their homes.

READ MORE: FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but police have ruled out criminal activity.

FortisBC vice president Doug Stout told Black Press Media that the utility company has seen a 20 per cent reduction by industrial and residential customers since the rupture.

READ MORE: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

“Demand goes up as the weather gets cooler,” he said. “We’re still asking people to keep their thermostat down. If you can work with 18C and put on a sweater that would be great, and limit use of hot water… cold water washing for your laundry, those types of things.”

Last week, Enbridge said they expect the ruptured 36-inch transmission line to be repaired by mid-November, but both the 36 and the 30-inch lines will only be running at 80 per cent capacity until after the winter season.

FortisBC said it’s working on securing additional natural gas from other companies.

“We are actively working to make more gas available for our customers. For example, we’ve worked with TransCanada to maximize output of the Southern Crossing pipeline that feeds into the Interior from Alberta and are actively working with industrial customers to optimize their energy use – keeping them running while minimizing system impacts,” it said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines
Next story
UPDATED: Missing 72-year-old man found

Just Posted

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

Robbery suspects who rammed Sooke police car still at large

Cube van found abandoned in East Sooke

Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

Duncan mountaintop war monument “desecrated” by 4x4s

Senior dismayed to find off-road vehicles parked with tires on cairn

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Local businesses that go above and beyond honoured at annual gala

Better Business Bureau of Vancouver Island Torch Awards go Nov. 2 at the Union Club

Most Read