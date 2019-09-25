A new IIO report finds that no officers were involved in the injury of a driver involved in a high-speed crash along Veterans’ Memorial Parkway on April 28, 2019. (Black Press Media file)

B.C.’s police watchdog clears officers after Langford high-speed crash

IIO traces back what happened at the intersection of Veterans’ Memorial Way on April 28

Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, released a report clearing officers involved in a high-speed crash that took place along Veterans’ Memorial Parkway in April.

On April 28 at 11:05 a.m., two West Shore RCMP members had finished dealing with a shooting at Happy Valley Market in Langford when they were notified of two vehicles speeding toward the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road, possibly street racing.

READ ALSO: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

One of the vehicles, a Cadillac, raced through the intersection, while the driver of the other vehicle, a white Kia Optima, decided to make a quick turn onto Kelly Road.

The driver lost control and crashed head-on into a stopped 18-wheeler truck at the intersection. The Kia was reportedly travelling at 109 km/hr five seconds before the crash.

The driver reported serious injuries, including a broken arm and three cervical spine fractures. The truck driver was uninjured.

READ ALSO: Pair of crashes snarl traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

But moments after the Kia driver was helped out of the vehicle, they were arrested and placed in handcuffs upon an officer’s discovery of a firearm in the car. One witness described the arrest as ‘gentle’.

Toxicology reports find that the driver had amphetamines, methamphetamines, ketamines, opiates, fentanyl, and norfentanyl in their blood.

“Nothing in the evidence suggests any unjustified or excessive application of force by any officer in the arrest,” says Ronald J. MacDonald, Chief Civilian Director of the IIO.

The IIO has determined that the officers had no part in the injuries of the Kia driver.

