Two women carry their shoes as they walk together at Spanish Banks Beach during a stretch of unseasonably warm weather in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two women carry their shoes as they walk together at Spanish Banks Beach during a stretch of unseasonably warm weather in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s Sunshine Coast declares state of emergency over drought

Chapman Water System is at ‘eminent risk’ of being exhausted due to drought

A British Columbia community has declared a state of local emergency as a drought drags on and the area risks running out of drinking water.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District, the District of Sechelt and the shíshálh Nation issued the declaration Monday, saying the first order affects non-essential commercial uses of water, including for swimming pools, breweries and concrete, asphalt and gravel businesses.

A declaration says the Chapman Water System is at “eminent risk” of being exhausted due to drought and it supplies about 90 per cent of the population in the area, about 70 kilometres north of Vancouver.

The Sunshine Coast is one of many communities in B.C. experiencing Level 5 drought conditions — the most severe in the province’s classification scale.

Weeks of unseasonably hot and dry weather have parched several parts of B.C. and both Gibsons and Sechelt within the Sunshine Coast broke daily heat records on Sunday.

There may be some relief on the way with Environment Canada predicting rain for the region by Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NDP leadership hopeful Appadurai shakes up race in B.C., but faces disqualification

Just Posted

The late Marion Cumming’s home boasted Indigenous art from many regions. Cumming’s life is honoured with gratitude at a gathering on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. (Christine van Reeuwk/News Staff)
Oak Bay gathers to honour late community matriarch

Cpt. Jered Blaikie of Central Saanich Fire Department holds up the male Tabby he and his colleagues from Central Saanich Fire Department with assistance from Central Saanich Police Service helped rescue Saturday afternoon. (Facebook/Central Saanich Fire Department)
Young girl on way to McDonald’s helps rescue cat from parked car in Central Saanich

North Saanich will see three returning councillors. (Black Press Media file photo)
Results show clear preference for keeping North Saanich rural, says incumbent councillor

Student Vote elections are run through CIVIX and take place in participating schools. Students are taught the process of how to vote, including looking at each candidate’s viewpoints before hitting the polls. (Black Press Media file photo)
Student vote sees very different outcome in Langford