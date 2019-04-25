VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Tinney Davidson knew something was happening Thursday afternoon but wasn’t expecting to see 400 students on her front lawn.

Since 2007, every morning Davidson waves to kids on their way to school, but in a month, she is moving. So, to show their appreciation, students from Highland Secondary in Comox marched to her home after school carrying signs and homemade hearts to decorate her lawn. They each blew her a kiss and gave her a wave goodbye.

Davidson was all smiles as the students crowded around her and said it was beautiful.

This isn’t the first time the students have surprised her. For Valentine’s Day, the kids have made her cards and hearts. They also once invited her to the school and surprised her with an assembly.

Highland art teacher Charlotte Hood-Tanner befriended Davidson after hearing about her from students. She organized the surprise after discovering Davidson would be moving and said the school did an announcement before the end of the day inviting all students to join.

Hood-Tanner adds many students call Davidson their grandma and have been waving at her for years.


jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in
Next story
Royal and McPherson Society pleads its case to Victoria council

Just Posted

Chinese Culture to light up 2019 Victoria Day Parade

Groups hopes Greater Victorians ‘view the culture, embrace the friendship’

Struggling Victoria adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Royal and McPherson Society pleads its case to Victoria council

‘Dark days’ at Royal, user groups’ weekend priorities make scheduling other entertainment challenging

Uplands Park champion to earn provincial award

B.C. Community Award for Margaret Lidkea coincides with Sunday’s volunteer celebration

Oak Bay Sgt. struggles through emotional testimony in double murder trial

Andrew Berry is charged with second-degree murder in deaths of daughters Chloe (6) and Aubrey (4)

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Island-born Snowbirds pilot enjoying homecoming in skies over Comox

Logan Reid once stood clinging onto the fence outside the Comox Air… Continue reading

Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at… Continue reading

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read