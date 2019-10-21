B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

A group of scouts is thrilled after a fundraiser to replace the tent a bear destroyed exceeded its goal in less than a week.

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park on Thanksgiving weekend when their tents were destroyed by a black bear.

“Luckily, all of the scouts were in the cabin at the time and everyone was safe,” the group wrote in the GoFundMe post.

“We go camping three to four times a year and these tents are essential in every camp. Our next camp is scheduled in January 2020 and we will need to raise funds to buy new tents.”

The fundraiser was started on Wednesday and as of Monday morning had raised $1,300, surpassing it’s $1,000 goal.

“THANK YOU for everyone’s tremendous support!! We have reached and surpassed our fundraising target for buying new tents!! Hip Hip Hooray!!” the group posted on Facebook.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Study finds episiotomies reduce severe tearing risks in assisted births

Just Posted

Women in Business: Heartwarming work rewarded with Community Initiative Award

Victoria News celebrates women making a difference

North Saanich resident fears for pedestrians near neighbourhood roundabout

Gerald Donaldson also frustrated with driving behaviour in McTavish roundabout

Trudeau concludes re-election campaign at Victoria pub

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes his final campaign appearance

Claremont Secondary is plotting the biggest Halloween party in town

School’s Screamfest event marks 11 years in Saanich

Dunsmuir Middle School students head to the polls

Young Canadians take part in ‘mock vote’ across the country

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Camera licker, wind gusts and rare bird make headlines this weekend

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Most Read