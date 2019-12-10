Workers get the first-ever Harbour Air all-electric seaplane ready for flight. (YouTube)

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

The world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft is set to lift off Tuesday from the Harbour Air Seaplane terminal in Richmond, B.C.

The seaplane company announced in March that it had partnered with engineering firm MagniX in Washington state with the goal of becoming the world’s first all-electric airline.

Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall says in a video statement that he’s convinced the future of aviation is electrified and he’s proud to be part of the conversion to e-planes.

The test flight was moved up from Wednesday to avoid a change in the weather in the Vancouver area and McDougall will be the pilot of the retrofitted Beaver seaplane during the test.

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor.

Harbour Air covers 12 routes and operates about 30,000 flights a year between Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle and other locations.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sexual assault conviction

Just Posted

Victoria ranked ‘most bikeable’ city in Canada

Real estate brokerage Redfin releases inaugural bike score ratings

Province launches lawsuit over Esquimalt sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after being dropped from marine lift in 2018

Greater Victoria sees unemployment rise in November

Unemployment rate jumps to 3.5 per cent from 3.2 per cent

Fireballs fall Friday as brightest meteor shower of the year fills the skies

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Lead Island Health doctor backs Saanich push to lower provincial speed limits

Chief Medical Health Officer backs the bid to drop residential speed limits to 40 km/h

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

Vancouver Island blues musician’s mother’s home burglarized and ransacked

David Gogo’s 71-year-old mother has jewelry and artwork stolen in break-in

Most Read