Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., March 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

B.C.’s health ministry recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with a total 16 people in hospital in the province.

One more person has died, for a total of 187, and coronavirus outbreak procedures remain in effect at two long-term care facilities and one hospital.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said summer activities call for caution as infections are still being transmitted in communities.

“While there are no active community outbreaks in B.C., new cases and community exposure events continue to occur in the community,” Henry said in a statement July 10. “As we continue through summer, simple steps will help us to keep COVID-19 low and slow in British Columbia.

“When spending more time with friends and family, whether that is close to home or on vacation elsewhere in the province, we remind all British Columbians to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others.”

more to come…

