COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

The B.C. health ministry is reorganizing its reporting system for COVID-19 infections, taking information directly from labs processing the samples in a more automated system for daily updates.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the change means more rapid reporting of each 24-hour period, as case information is simultaneously sent to each of the five regional health authorities for contact tracing and tracking of infected people.

There were more than 700 cases reported Jan. 7 with the new system, an increase from recent days that is partly due to shifting the end of the 24-hour period from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The province is also beginning to report weekly updates on each care home, assisted living or independent living facility dealing with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Daily reports have been compiled in each health authority, along with hospitalization and intensive care statistics, before being compiled into a province-wide report for release to media. The new system has contracted and government labs to send their daily results to the province and health authority managers at the same time.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the weekly reports will detail each of 51 current outbreaks in care homes every Thursday, including the number of infected staff and residents as well as deaths per care facility.

RELATED: Ban on gatherings, events extended into February in B.C.

RELATED: 18 remote Indigenous reserves receive COVID-19 vaccine

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cowichan Tribes ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria politicians’ travel activities come under fire

‘Do as I say, not as I do, is the worst example of behaviour,’ says Saanich mayor

Victoria city council voted on Jan. 7 to cut its $10,000 catered lunch fund from the 2021 budget. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria cuts $10,000 catered lunch fund from 2021 budget

Council will decide Jan. 18 whether to redirect or cut the spending

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Victoria police officers seized an assault-style rifle among other things during a double arrest Jan. 6. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Fentanyl, loaded assault-style rifle lead to double arrest by Victoria police

Man and woman arrested Jan. 6 after police execute search warrant

Registration for French immersion and nature kindergarten programs in the Sooke School District start at 8 a.m. on Jan. 11. Regular kindergarten registration begins on Jan. 25. Sangster Elementary is one of two schools in the district offering nature kindergarten. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke school district continues lottery system for nature, French immersion kindergarten

Registration begins on Monday (Jan. 11) at 8 a.m.

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
POLL: Do you think councillors who recently travelled internationally should resign?

Two Greater Victoria councillors have come under fire for travelling outside the… Continue reading

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Joy Sharpe holds a picture of her late husband Ray while posing for a photograph with the Sybil Andrews painting ‘hauling’ before donating it to the Campbell River Hospice Society. (Submitted photo)
$6 painting turned into $10,000 charity windfall

A 1952 original Sybil Andrews painting donation fetches Campbell River Hospice Society a nice return

Chief William Seymour and council issued the shelter-in-place order late on the afternoon of Jan. 6, after 23 cases had been confirmed since New Year’s Day. (File photo)
Cowichan Tribes ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19 outbreak

Members of B.C.’s largest First Nation required to stay at home until Jan. 22

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Conservative MPs are demanding to know what the federal government plans to do to help the thousands of British Columbians impacted by the immanent, forced closure of Discovery Islands salmon farms. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition

Fisheries minister committed to stakeholder meetings in early 2021

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Most Read