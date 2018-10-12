B.C. teen Jordan Holling still missing one year later

The Campbell River community gathered for a candlelight vigil for Jordan Holling and his family following his disappearance last October. File photo/Black Press

Jordan was 17 years old when he vanished from the streets of Campbell River last year in the early hours of Oct. 16. His parents recalled that he worked late that night at an A&W in the downtown area. The late shift meant he missed his father’s birthday party.

After his shift, Jordan went to a friend’s house near Hwy. 19 in the Campbellton neighbourhood.

“He was just going to go be with his friends, stay the night and [go] back to work the next day,” said Morgan. “That was the plan, that was the last we talked.”

Jordan left sometime between 1 and 2 a.m. for his mother’s home, located a short distance away.

But he didn’t make it, and didn’t show up for work the next day.

“I just knew right away something wasn’t right, because Jordan wouldn’t miss work,” Andrea said. “We went up to the police station right away and filed a missing person report.”

The only sign of Jordan since then was video surveillance footage recorded at around 2 a.m. on the night of his disappearance, according to family members.

In the video, Jordan is seen walking north on a southbound stretch of Hwy. 19, Morgan and Andrea said – they viewed the footage with police. His skateboard later turned up nearby.

Morgan said he’s certain that his son – who was looking forward to a career in computer technology – didn’t run away.

“He didn’t take off and do something on his own accord,” said Morgan. “Something happened to him.”

Members of Jordan’s family say that community support has been indispensable during a heartbreaking year.

Hundreds of people were involved in searches, including members of Campbell River Search and Rescue and volunteers from the general public who went door-to-door and put up posters.

At one point, someone reportedly tried to print posters at Staples but found that every photocopier was already in use – printing Jordan’s poster.

People combed the area on ATVs, on horseback and by foot. Members of the community also held a prayer vigil for Jordan at Spirit Square and prepared meals for the family and volunteers. Susan said the meals kept coming for several months.

A year later, Jordan’s family wants to extend their thanks to everyone who helped, including family members, co-workers and total strangers.

“Everyday I’m grateful,” said Andrea. “If I could thank each person personally, I would. I just don’t know who a lot of them are.”

Susan echoed that gratitude but said the attention is too much sometimes.

“People will come up to you and say, ‘I know you, I was on the search for Jordan. How are you doing? Can I give you a hug?’” she said. “Some days you just don’t want a hug.”

It’s one of the ways their lives have changed – a new normal in the wake of Jordan’s disappearance.

Investigation ongoing

While some online commenters have questioned the police investigation into Jordan’s case, family members affirmed their faith in efforts by the Mounties.

“The RCMP is doing everything that can be done, and we fully support them and stand behind them,” said Andrea.

She said that police had to send his laptop to Vancouver because Jordan had encrypted it, but they didn’t find any clues.