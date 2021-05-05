RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

B.C. RCMP officers will be stationed at four locations starting Thursday (May 6) to operate road checks meant to enforce travel restrictions in the province.

In a Wednesday press release, RCMP said that the checks will be located at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 3 in the Manning Park area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lillooet area.

The province has broken B.C. up into three travel zones: Vancouver Island, Interior/Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal/Fraser Health. Hope is included in the Interior/North zone, although residents can go to Chilliwack for essentials. Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions at a road check or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order

Earlier, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said that West Vancouver and Delta Police would staffing road checks at ferry terminals while the RCMP will road checks on highways between the regions. There are no road checks planned for the Alberta-B.C. border, although the province said signs will be put up.

“At the road check locations police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel,” RCMP said.

“If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region. Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act.”

People travelling for essential reasons should expect delays, while commercial vehicles will not be checked.

The province has said the road checks will be well advertised, both on social media and with signs far enough ahead to allow drivers to turn around.

