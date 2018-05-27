Health Minister Adrian Dix announces 200 new general practitioner jobs across B.C. at Vancouver General Hospital on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

The province will spend $181 million to recruit 200 medical resident grads into general practitioner jobs over three years, Health Minister Adrian announced in Vancouver Sunday.

The newly-graduated students will be offered jobs in the team-based approach announced by Dix Thursday, and will work hand-in-hand with the 200 nurse practitioner jobs announced Wednesday.

The doctor shortage has swept up much of B.C.; in Surrey, 78,000 people are without a primary care practitioner and in Chilliwack, one-quarter don’t have one.

“I’m optimistic that working in teams of doctors, of nurse practitioners, of registered nurses… working together, can provide care,” said Dix.

The teams the province announced earlier this week will link doctors and other healthcare works into regional “primary care” networks to address doctor shortages, to streamline the referral process, and to provide patients with better support.

Dix said that creating these 200 jobs for recent graduates would encourage them to stay in B.C., rather than find jobs elsewhere.

“It’s very challenging, especially if you’ve come out with a student debt, to set up a family practice,” said Dix.

“If you’re asking someone to go out, start their own small business, find their own panel of patients, perhaps borrow money to start that and then set up their practice, that’s a limitation.”

Primary care networks are currently being rolled out in Burnaby, Comox Valley, Prince George, Richmond and the South Okanagan-Similkameen region, with plans for another 15 communities in the works for the next year.

By 2021, the province has pledged to set up networks in 70 per cent of B.C.’s communities.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100L ‘crude oil’ spill reported at Trans Mountain station north of Kamloops

Just Posted

Fort Street bike lanes officially open in Victoria

Latest stretch of Biketoria a designated two-way, protected downtown lane for all abilities

Council scraps other ideas; JSB steel will only be used for art

City staff wanted an open bid to get rid of steel that’s coated in toxic lead paint

Fundraising campaign set up for teen involved in Malahat crash

Kayla-Marie Gibson, 19, is the breadwinner of the family, says GoFundMe campaign

National paddleboard races continue today in Sidney

Races on today until 2pm; distance, prone and relay events on tap

Intruder breaks into Langford couple’s home

The intruder was high and thought the house was his

VIDEO: 75th Swiftsure International Yacht Race

‘A happy boat is a fast boat’

100L ‘crude oil’ spill reported at Trans Mountain station north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Out of control wildfire prompts restriction around Allie Lake

One of the first large wildfires of the 2018 season is blazing out of control

Most Read