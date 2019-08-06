B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Just before the Greater Vancouver Zoo closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to a frightening scene.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter Sophia were celebrating B.C. Day with a trip amongst the zoo when something went terribly wrong.

A bear was able to get near enough to the toddler to bite her arm, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

The mother and child were rushed by air ambulance to hospital.

Sophia has since been transferred to BC Children’s Hospital, confirmed Neuman. The status of her condition is not yet known.

Visitors to the zoo were surprised to hear the news. Jennifer Bauer came up from Bellingham with her daughter Emma.

“It’s terrifying “ she commented. Bauer said the incident underlines the need for parents to keep a close eye on their children.

She also expressed concern about the bear being put down.

“I would be kind of sad.”

Aldergrove resident Devoni Wennerstrom, who was there with her three children, was puzzled that the child was able to get that close.

“There are two sets of fences,” Devoni related.

“We tell our children to stay away from the farthest fence – it’s just common sense.”

RCMP are in the midst of conducting an investigation on the matter, as well as B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS), said Neuman.

[Story continues below Tweet]

tweet

Police met with BCCOS promtly on Tuesday afternoon to determine “if a criminal investigation is warranted,” added Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Conservation officer Jack Trudgian said he could not comment on the case beyond saying their investigation was completed and a report would be filed.

He did not respond, when asked, if a decision has been made about the fate of the bear.

Currently, the zoo has one grizzly bear and five black bears on its 12-acre property at 5048 264 St. in Aldergrove. There have been no confirmations as to which type injured the toddler.

A spokesperson from the zoo has denied a request for comment as of yet.

The zoo was open during its usual morning hours Tuesday.

Previous story
Time of essence as Fraser River slide blocks spawning salmon, feds say
Next story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

Just Posted

Hampton doubles as Little League Canadian champions

Hampton edges Layritz in Sunday’s softball championship, seniors fall in World Series semifinal

Body found near playground by Crystal Pool deemed non-suspicious

City of Victoria staff are on site to help with clean up

Victoria Police Department spends $1.2 million annually on overtime costs

Costs likely to rise with staffing shortages at VicPD

Spray paint vandals, drunk drivers keep police busy

Oak Bay Police briefs July 29 to Aug. 4

Street closure in Esquimalt set for Aug. 6 to 16

Paradise Street will be shut down between Head and Lyall streets

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Victoria Shamrocks sweep Nanaimo Timbermen to advance to WLA finals

Victoria beats Nanaimo 10-4 in Game 4 on Monday at Frank Crane Arena

Most Read