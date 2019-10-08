Julio Viskovich, 38, charged with a raft of serious criminal charges in connection to an incident on April 27, 2019. (Julio Viskovich/Twitter)

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

  • Oct. 8, 2019 3:45 p.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

A Thompson Rivers University business instructor who markets himself as a leading social media influencer is facing a raft of serious criminal charges, including unlawful confinement, assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each of which stems from an alleged April 27 incident in Kamloops.

Viskovich teaches marketing at TRU’s School of Business and has a large social media following. According to his Twitter bio, Viskovich is a “Forbes Top 30 influencer” and one of the people who “helped build $1B biz @hootsuite.”

Last month, Viskovich was honoured by Ontario’s Nipissing University with an alumni award.

ALSO READ: TRU professor says he’s been suspended due to his research

TRU spokesperson Darshan Lindsay told KTW the university is aware of the charges against Viskovich, but is not in a position to discuss individual employee situations due to privacy legislation.

Lindsay said Viskovich is still employed by the university, which she said has processes in place to assess such matters and take action as deemed appropriate.

She said she couldn’t disclose if he has been suspended or is still actively teaching.

Viskovich is slated to stand trial in Kamloops provincial court on April 2, 2020.

Tim Petruck, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing
Next story
Minor injuries after Metchosin crash

Just Posted

More than 600 people enjoy Thanksgiving lunch at Victoria’s Our Place

Community members and volunteers cook and serve the holiday favourite

Laurel Point Park renamed after former Victoria mayor

Park will be given the name of the late Peter Pollen, who helped establish the park in 1975

Local Green MLA Adam Olsen has not ruled out running for leader of provincial Greens

Olsen says he has not ‘taken anything off the table’ after announcement from leader Andrew Weaver

Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

Caller claimed woman’s SIN was used for a $100,000 fraud, drug trafficking

Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

Richard Anthony D’Allesandro sentenced to four years in custody

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Vacant building engulfed by flames on Denman Island

Neighbouring departments sent trucks, firefighters to help

One person dead as fire ravages Island apartment building

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday when the building caught fire.

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

Most Read