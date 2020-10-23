BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

The three parties have made a series of promises when it comes to climate change and the environment when it comes to the Oct. 24 election.

BC Green Party

The B.C. Green Party has focused heavily on the environment, with a promise of $100 million over four years for “climate adaptation initiatives.” Part of this funding will go to disaster risk reduction, and money will also be spent to help communities and First Nations recover from climate change caused disasters. This climate disaster funding will include landscape level, ecologically-centred projects, forest management and fuel treatment projects.

Sonia Furstenau’s Greens have pledged to introduce a $500 million fund to support sustainable jobs, including developing a clean jobs program focused on tree planting, conservation and environmental remediation.

The Greens also promised to implement a “just transition program” for oil and gas sector workers to help them switch to a job in the clean economy.

Furstenau’s party has pledged to “enhance” the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act by requiring 100 per cent zero emission commercial vehicle sales by 2035, and nixing the provincial sales tax on used electric vehicles.

But the party’s signature promise is a commitment for B.C to become carbon neutral by 2045, with an interim 2025 target to make sure the province is on track. To this end, the Greens have pledged to end oil and gas subsidies, redirecting that money to clean innovation and setting targets for all industry sectors.

BC Liberals

The BC Liberals have pledged to “re-establish B.C. as a global climate leader” as part of their climate change and environment plan. The party has promised to reduce the impact of disasters like wildfires and floods and support investment into renewable and clean energy.

Andrew Wilkinson’s party has said it will expand public transit options and support investment into electric vehicle charging stations.

The party has promised to “ensure decisions in every ministry… are made with environmental improvement as an overarching goal.”

The party has also pledged to work with Ottawa to review scheduled increases in the federal carbon tax “in light of the current economic recession.”

BC NDP

The incumbent BC NDP has committed to net-zero emissions in the province by 2050, with an interim goal of reducing emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

The party has said it will require new buildings and retrofits more energy efficient, including having all new buildings constructed by 2032 be net zero ready.

John Horgan’s NDP has said it will expand its zero emissions vehicle program to industrial vehicles and move towards the same target for a bus fleet.

Further promises on zero emission vehicles includes an income tested incentive on both new and used vehicles and increasing public vehicle charging availability.

READ MORE: Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VicPD arrest break and enter suspect after brief foot chase
Next story
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for this man, who they say stole a charity box. (Facebook/Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers looking for man who stole charity box from Saanich grocery store

Anyone with information asked to call Crime Stoppers

Eddie Mather has been identified as the victim of a workplace death in Oak Bay earlier this week. (My Cause Fundraiser)
Victim of tree-pruning death in Oak Bay identified as Australian man with ‘thirst for life’

Fundraiser set up to bring Eddie Mather home to Australia

A crowd gathers at Mount Newton Cross Road and Highway 17 on Oct. 23. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Highway reopens after rally supporting Mi’kmaq fishing rights in Nova Scotia

Central Saanich demonstration interrupts Friday afternoon traffic

Sooke man Rik Downer spent two weeks in the Royal Jubilee Hospital after contracting flesh-eating bacteria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Sooke man’s bumped knee leads to fight for life

Man unknowingly contracts case of rare flesh-eating disease

Fired Up! pottery studio general manager, Kristin Godwin (left to right), owner, Janna Gisler, and Gisler’s mother, Laura Malo, hold up past Boob Print Night creations — an annual event that fundraises for breast cancer research. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saturday is the ‘breast’ night of the year, say Victoria pottery studio staff

Fired Up! pottery studio’s annual Boob Print Night is raising money for breast cancer

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No-confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

Most Read