A wildfire roughly eight kilometres northeast of Clinton was sparked on Aug. 8, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

B.C. wildfire crews have had a busy week, battling 111 fires in the past seven days.

While a majority of the blazes were small, and quickly extinguished, that brings this year’s total number of wildfires to 365 since April.

Ninety per cent of those fires are out, but 29 are still burning as of Friday (Aug. 7).

August is the busiest month for wildfires in B.C., due to tinder dry conditions burning through fuel in the ground and dirt while lightning storms wreak havoc on rural and mountainous areas.

So far this year, Kamloops is dealing with the lion’s share of active fires – with 12 currently burning – followed by the Okanagan, where nine are burning.

Officials ordered about 75 homes to evacuate earlier this week after a wildfire sparked along Highway 97 near Penticton. Everyone has been given the green light to return back to their properties.

Meanwhile, a number of properties remain under an evacuation alert northwest of Princeton due to a 21-hectare sized blaze, which has been dubbed the Dry Lake fire.

ALSO WATCH: Penticton man wakes to wildfire, forced to evacuate from home

The wildfire service has urged caution as the pandemic has forced British Columbians to stay closer to home and explore the outdoors this summer. Everyone is being asked to ensure campfires are fully extinguished, smokers should not flick cigarettes onto the ground. Category 2 and 3 open fires are banned in most of B.C.’s southern region.

While roughly 44 per cent of wildfires have been caused by lightning, and roughly 14 per cent caused by humans, 41 per cent are still classified as “unknown.”

The typical number of human-caused fires is about 500 to 600 each year, according to BC Wildfire Service data.

To report a wildfire call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.

WATCH: Bryan Reid Sr., host of the TV show Timber Kings, offers fire smart tips:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Just Posted

PHOTOS: VicPD hoping to reunite stolen goods with owners after seizing items during traffic stop

Items recovered after officers stopped a vehicle driven by known property offender

VicPD officer cleared of any wrongdoing after teen suspect’s ankle broken during arrest

IIO investigators determined teen was resisting arrest

UPDATED: Three injured in morning crash on Douglas Street involving impaired driver

Driver under influence of drugs, passenger with drugs both charged, police say

COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Victoria to Calgary

Flight left Victoria on July 29

Victoria police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

One pellet gun seized, investigation continues

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Jenessa Shacter was last seen going for a walk in downtown Courtenay

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Most Read