Fires set to cut off fuel near Ashcroft, 2017. (Black Press files)

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

The B.C. government’s revamped forest fuels program began taking applications Monday, with $10 million committed for the current year to assist communities to reduce wildfire risk.

Communities can apply for up to $100,000 each to reduce fire risk, without the requirement for local cost sharing for work, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced Monday at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler.

Applications are open until Dec. 7 for this year’s funding, part of a $50 million commitment included in the provincial budget in February. An additional $20 million will be available for the next two years.

The funds are available for seven categories: education, vegetation management, legislation and planning, development considerations, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning and cross-training.

The program will continue to be administered through the UBCM, as it has been since 2004.

The province also has a homeowner’s manual to advise property owners on how to reduce forest fire risks on private land.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day
Next story
Saanich will fence in and patrol Regina Park around the clock

Just Posted

Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Esquimalt

Seven charges against Colin McGregor include committing, recording sexual assault

VicPD seeks provincial review of need for more officers in wake of budget rejection

Esquimalt’s decline of its portion led to removal of school liaison officers

Province satisfied rock slide that closed Malahat an ‘isolated event’

Another complete highway closure near Victoria renews calls for alternate route between capital region and rest of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Oak Bay paddle raises funds for kids with cancer

Paddle for Health 2018 raised over $20,000 for Island Kids Cancer Association

Saanich will fence in and patrol Regina Park around the clock

A court-imposed deadline forcing more than 100 homeless people is set to expire Tuesday

VIDEO: From tragedy to greater support, first responders team up for mental health

A hockey game to raise awareness for mental health

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

Could #MeToo lead to equal pay for actresses?

Selma Hyack says these once-taboo topics are the talk of the town, leading to change both on- and off-screen

Poll: Do we need an alternate route between the capital region and the rest of Vancouver Island?

Monday’s Malahat closure renews calls for secondary route

BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Psychiatrist warns against over-stressing kids going back to school

Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Province-wide notification coming for mail-in vote

B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Expedia.ca reveals their list of the Best Beer Town in Canada

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Most Read