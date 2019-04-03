Gloria Zerbinos (right) with her mother Pangiota in 2012. (File)

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

A woman serving a life sentence for murdering her mother was sentenced last week for a second murder, that of a fellow inmate at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge.

Gloria Crystle Zerbinos, 35, was awaiting trial in the 2012 death of her mother, Pangiota Zerbinos, who was stabbed at least 24 times in the daughter’s basement suite in Surrey.

In November 2013, inmate April Peregooda, 51, of Vernon was found unresponsive in her cell.

Zerbinos was eventually convicted of second-degree murder, and last week, was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole until 2031 in that case.

During the trial and sentencing for her mother’s murder, the court heard Pangiota had become increasingly afraid to be alone with her daughter because of her erratic and paranoid behaviour, but had gone to Gloria’s home to drop off laundry on the day she was killed.

The mother was found in the suite that evening with multiple stab wounds and a knife still in her chest. Gloria was arrested two days later at a strip club in Vancouver.

Lawyers said Gloria suffers from a psychotic disorder and had also abused drugs and alcohol.

Prosecutors also said she had displayed volatile and delusional behaviour in jail, accusing authorities of poisoning her food and trying to gas her.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer
Next story
VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Just Posted

New, specialized 24-hour emergency vet hospital coming to Saanich

The VCA Canada’s Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to get $12M upgrade

Gas prices hit $1.57 a litre in Greater Victoria

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

West Shore RCMP search for suspect in robbery on Galloping Goose

Police say victim was robbed on Galloping Goose trail in Langford

Camp Pringle in Shawnigan Lake offers gender inclusive camp week

Cabins sorted by age, not gender, at gender inclusive summer camp

Spring cleaning: Where to recycle weird items

From paint cans to car batteries

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Most Read