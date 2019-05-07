High school rugby like the 2018 provincial AAAA final between Shawnigan Lake School and Oak Bay will remain a part of high school sports for the foreseeable future (Arden Gill/Shawnigan Lake School)

B.C. won’t ban rugby from high school sports any time soon

Executive director of organization governing high school sports says rugby offerings are expanding

The executive director of the organization governing high school sports across British Columbia does not foresee a ban on rugby in the immediate future.

“We see strong participation, because it’s a big part of our sporting culture in this province,” said Jordan Abney, executive director of B.C. School Sports (BCSS).

He made those comments after what what was likely an unprecedented flurry of moves in Nova Scotia, where Friday the provincial government reinstated rugby as a high school sport mere hours after the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation had cancelled high school rugby games at public schools because of safety concerns. This initial ban prompted outrage from players, parents and the medical community in leading to the eventual reversal.

READ ALSO: McGrath out as Men’s Rugby 7s head coach

Abney, who expressed surprise at the initial decision, said nobody knows at this stage what medical research will say 20 years from now. But a ban is currently not under discussion, he said.

BCSS will continue to work with its rugby partners in an on-going effort to enhance safety for the 4,500-plus student athletes, who currently play at 104 provincial schools across 178 teams. A total 70,000 student athletes currently play 19 sports across British Columbia, with a total of 94,000 registered players, accounting for students playing multiple sports.

While activities carry risks, available research shows the benefits of playing high schools sports including rugby outweigh those risks, said Abney.

READ ALSO: Injuries, lack of depth costing Canada in World Rugby Sevens Series

All rugby high school coaches must complete course work on rugby fundamentals and helps them to recognize and manage concussions, he said. Athletes also face playing time restrictions to prevent injuries, he added.

Questions about the status of the game at provincial high schools following the back-and-forth in Nova Scotia have come just days after the BCSS agreed to introduce rugby sevens, a faster version of traditional rugby played with 15 players aside, to the school sports program on a trial basis.

READ ALSO: Canadian men make history, down U.S. Eagles to win Singapore rugby sevens

In short, rugby’s footprint in the local sporting culture is expanding, not shrinking.

Abney said BCSS will continue to monitor developments in working with medical experts and others to ensure and enhance the safety of players.

“But there is no indication that it [rugby] won’t be part of the high school program,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season
Next story
Coast Guard shows off Canadian can-do attitude

Just Posted

Fire crews extinguish all major hot spots overnight at downtown Victoria fire

City Hall is closed today due to poor air quality

Coast Guard shows off Canadian can-do attitude

Coast Guard facilitates 40 B.C. scientific programs each year

Oak Bay students abuzz for new bee garden

Two bee hives added to school field at Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive

B.C. won’t ban rugby from high school sports any time soon

Executive director of organization governing high school sports says rugby offerings are expanding

Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season

Team partnered with Grizzlies to improve fan experience

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim describe passionate B.C. environmentalist

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

Most Read