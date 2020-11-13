Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)

Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

An online fundraising campaign is underway for an Abbotsford couple whose baby had to be delivered early when the mom became critically ill with COVID-19.

The GoFundMe campaign was started Thursday (Nov. 12) in support of Dave and Gillian (Gill) McIntosh, who were expecting their second child on Nov. 25.

Gill, who works in sales at a Surrey screening equipment company, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 6 – it’s not known how she contracted it – and was admitted to hospital a few days later when her breathing became more difficult.

By Tuesday (Nov. 10), her condition deteriorated to the point where she required a ventilator to breathe. The decision was made to deliver the couple’s baby boy by C-section that evening.

Now, the baby is in the neonatal intensive care unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, while Gill remains on life support. Dave and the couple’s daughter are quarantining at home.

ALSO READ: One of every 420 Fraser Valley residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

Corina Rochon, a longtime friend of the couple, started the GoFundMe campaign to support the family. Dave will be unable to work at his job as a machine operator for a Langley company while he cares for the baby and their three-year-old daughter until Gill is well enough to come home.

Rochon said funds raised from the campaign will go towards diapers, formula, the couple’s mortgage and other bills.

“We are all starting to realize the huge financial impact this situation has and will have on the family as Dave must stay home from his full-time job to take care of their kids,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Rochon, who works casually in the Abbotsford intensive care unit where Gill is a patient, told The Abbotsford News that it has been extremely difficult to see her good friend on a ventilator.

“I hope people start realizing that COVID is real, it is serious, and it may not affect everyone the same way, but it isn’t worth it to risk the lives and well-being of others. Gill did not deserve this,” she said.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Please help this family” at gofund.com.

ALSO READ: Tabor Home in Abbotsford now has 48 cases of COVID-19


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Gill and Dave McIntosh with their daughter. (Submitted photo)

Gill and Dave McIntosh with their daughter. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Nearly 30 Saanich cars broken into in early November, most in Cordova Bay
Next story
UPDATED: Nearly a dozen power outages reported across the south Island

Just Posted

The flu shot is in high demand across Vancouver Island. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Flu vaccine runs low in Greater Victoria

Demand for flu shot spikes across Vancouver Island

Kerri and Ken Weber in this photo posted to Kerri’s Facebook profile in September, 2019. (Kerri Weber/Facebook)
Candlelight vigil to be held for Langford murder victim

Kerri Weber was found unresponsive in her home on Nov. 6, her husband has been charged

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by local health region as of Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

Latest update from B.C. Centre for Disease Control breaks down the numbers for local Island regions

The remains of the Capital CityCenter Hotel after a late-night fire tore through the building Thursday, Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Charges laid in Capital CityCenter Hotel arson, Victoria police seek other victims

Detectives believe they have not spoken with everyone who was harmed in the fire

Saanich police are warning vehicle owners to take precautions after 27 break-ins were reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nearly 30 Saanich cars broken into in early November, most in Cordova Bay

Lock vehicles, remove valuables every night, police warn

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A server wears a mask at a restaurant, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Should the province introduce tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Reports of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across British Columbia at alarming… Continue reading

Most Read