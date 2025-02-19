Backcountry B.C. avalanche kills skier near Golden

Victim’s body found in more than a metre of snow near the slide’s toe

A backcountry skier in B.C. has been killed in an avalanche near the community of Golden.

The RCMP says two men were reported unaccounted for at 10 p.m. Monday night, and had not been heard from since 5:30 p.m.

They say one of the men eventually made it home. Despite hillside efforts to revive his friend, he succumbed to his injuries.

Mounties say search and rescue crews, including a helicopter, were able to recover the body of a 42-year-old man from Golden, B.C.

Avalanche Canada says the pair triggered a wind slab avalanche near the top of the slope, which crashed down a gully for almost a kilometre.

It adds the victim was found near the toe of the slide and more than a metre deep in the snow.