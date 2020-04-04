(Google Maps)

Bag containing meat, sewing needles found by dog owner in Cordova Bay

Saanich police don’t believe it’s a trend

A bag containing meat and sewing needles has been found by a dog owner in Cordova Bay.

Around 7 p.m. on April 1, Saanich police received a report regarding a grey bag containing pork meat “riddled with sewing needles” in the 5100-block of Cordova Bay Road, said Saanich Police Department public information officer Const. Markus Anastasiades.

READ ALSO: Second puppy killed by poisonous mushrooms in Victoria

The resident contacted Saanich police after their dog came across the bag, he explained. The bag has been collected and safely disposed of.

Another similar report was made afterwards but Anastasiades said police believe it was about the same grey bag.

READ ALSO: Poison found near Vic West off-leash dog park

He isn’t sure if the bag of meat and needles was intentionally left out or if it fell out of a trash can, but emphasized that pet-owners should be wary of what their pets get into while in parks.

Anastasiades added that while there have been instances of poisoned or injured dogs in the past, nothing else like this has been reported to police so it is not believed to be a trend.

DogsSaanich Police Department

