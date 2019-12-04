A bag of cocaine, which contained 3.6 grams of the drug, was found on the floor of a Parksville Qualicum Beach-area grocery store on Dec. 4, 2019. (Oceanside RCMP photo)

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Anyone out there missing their cocaine? The Oceanside RCMP would like to chat.

An employee at a Parksville Qualicum Beach area grocery store found a suspicious baggie on the floor of an aisle on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and turned it over to police.

Turns out, it was 3.6 grams of cocaine.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Suspected gunfire causes $35K in damage

“If you are in the habit of dropping significant quantities of cocaine in very public places, consider attending the Oceanside RCMP detachment as we sure would like to talk to you,” said police in a press release. “We are just grateful that this was found by a responsible employee and did not fall into the hands of a child.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
VIDEO: Transplant recipients hand out popcorn to doctors and nurses to show their appreciation
Next story
Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Just Posted

Willows students help put 2,500 native plants into Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

Restoration of Garry oak ecosystem continues

Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt calls for limitation of council duties in response to survey results

The survey asked residents if they would be in support of a 55 per cent salary increase

Study on Malahat road closures expected by end of year

‘Vancouver Island traffic is like an hourglass,’ says vice-chair of CRD Traffic Safety Commission

Saanich Indian restaurant reduced to rubble during busy holiday season

Owner ‘blown away’ by the damage, relieved no one was seriously injured

Royals start three-game home stand tonight, end with teddy toss

B.C. rival Vancouver Giants in town Wednesday, Seattle hits the ice Friday, Saturday

VIDEO: Transplant recipients hand out popcorn to doctors and nurses to show their appreciation

Kathy Green and Natalie Williams participate in Operation Popcorn at Victoria General Hospital

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Most Read