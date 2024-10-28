Bamfield men killed during atmospheric river remembered as pillars of community

Ken Duncan, Bob Baden were swept away in '100-year-flood' of Sarita River near Bamfield

A widespread community of friends and family are mourning the loss of two Bamfield men following a tragic incident during the atmospheric river weather event on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Ken Duncan and Bob Baden were both swept away in floodwaters of the Sarita River around the 58-kilometre mark of Bamfield Road. They were both reported missing and their respective vehicles were discovered in the river. Duncan was discovered metres down the river from his vehicle. Baden was discovered Monday still in his submerged vehicle, and recovered on Tuesday by Alberni Valley Rescue Squad's swift water rescue volunteers. High, fast-moving waters hampered recovery efforts.

People are remembering both men as kind community leaders.

"I used to work with Ken," Ray Walton posted on social media. "(He) always had a warm smile to make the day feel better when we worked in a stressful environment."

John Jack, chair of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and Elected Chief Councillor of Huu-ay-aht First Nations, whose territory borders Bamfield, remembered both men as being well-respected. Duncan worked for Huu-ay-aht Group of Companies as a property manager and "was known to be a good worker" who contributed to the Nations' vision of what they are trying to achieve in Anacla and Bamfield.

Bob Baden spent more than 30 years managing Bamfield Builders Supply hardware store. A well respected community member and business leader, he retired in June 2024.

"He was someone Huu-ay-aht marks the loss as being of someone important," Jack said. "We feel the loss of both Ken and Bob very deeply."

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations lowered their flag to half-staff at their Anacla Government Office to honour and respect the two men, their families and friends. Jack said the Huu-ay-aht closed their businesses on Monday except for the store and restaurant, and employees were given the option of working or staying home.

Regional district director for Bamfield Bob Beckett told other media Baden had been a longtime neighbour. Baden had served as alternate director on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

A celebration of life for Duncan was to be held Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, after the AV News' print edition went to press. Details on plans to honour Baden were not available by press time.