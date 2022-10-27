Central Saanich’s Centennial Park won’t host a bonfire and fireworks organized by local firefighters this Halloween because of the current extreme fire danger (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Central Saanich’s Centennial Park won’t host a bonfire and fireworks organized by local firefighters this Halloween because of the current extreme fire danger (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Ban on opening burning, recreational fires in Central Saanich to lift Nov. 3

The department has also reiterated its current ban on fireworks and firecrackers

The Central Saanich Fire Department has reiterated its current ban on fireworks, but announced that open burning and recreational fires could resume Nov. 3.

The department made the announcements through social media. The department last week had announced that all burning and recreational fires would be prohibited until further notice, citing the lack of rain and drought conditions prior to the recent run of precipitation. The local announcement comes as the Coastal Fire Centre (of which Central Saanich is part) will lift the ban on category 2 and category 3 fires starting at noon on Oct. 28.

“However, burning in Central Saanich will not be permitted until (Nov.3) and unfortunately (the department) will not be issuing permits for Halloween (fireworks) or (bonfires) this year,” reads a statement. It adds that residents can start applying for permits online on Nov. 1.

The department had earlier announced that Central Saanich’s annual Halloween bonfire and fireworks in Centennial Park would take place at a later date.

Central Saanich Fire Chief Kenn Mount earlier acknowledged the community’s disappointment, but also asked for understanding.

RELATED: Central Saanich postpones Halloween fireworks, bonfire

“The risk to our community is too great, and we ask all citizens to act responsibly, and spread the message about why it’s imperative to adjust celebrations this year,” he said.

The event organized by fire department volunteers will eventually take place under the name of Forrest Owens Memorial Fireworks in honour of the late Forrest Owens, who spearheaded the event during his extensive career with the department.

Halloween

