Bank robber targets Langford RBC

RCMP say robber produced a note, left with cash

West Shore RCMP is investigating a bank robbery in Langford Monday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Saanich police seek bank robber covered in red dye

Around 2:20 p.m., West Shore RCMP were called to a Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) branch at the West Shore Town Centre (2945 Jacklin Rd.).

RBC employees told police a man had come in, produced a note and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was not observed to have a weapon.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit have gathered evidence and are following up on various leads, says Cpl. Chris Dovell, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP. “Further details will be released as the investigation develops.”


