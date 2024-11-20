 Skip to content
Banman named whip as Rustad announces B.C. Conservatives shadow cabinet

Shadow cabinet is 'committed to restoring prosperity, public safety, and affordability': Rustad
election-hq-rustad2
Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad addresses supporters at the party headquarters on election night in Vancouver Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Rustad named his shadow cabinet on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad has named his shadow cabinet.

Rustad unveiled his shadow cabinet Wednesday (Nov. 20), describing it as a "diverse and experience group, committed to restoring prosperity, public safety, and affordability for every British Columbian," the Conservative caucus said in the news release.

“With experts in every field, we are focused on delivering real solutions for the challenges our province faces.”

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who was the first to join the B.C. Conservatives with Rustad, was named as the party whip.

In the two other leadership positions, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Aaliya Warbus is the house leader and Prince George-North Cariboo MLA Sheldon Clare is the deputy whip. 

All but two of the B.C. Conservative MLAs were given portfolios. Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson and Langley-Willowbrook MLA Jody Toor were not named along with portfolios in the news release. 

More to come. 

Lauren Collins

