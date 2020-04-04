Barbecue thief leaves hat behind at Victoria residence

Anyone who recognizes the hat is asked to call VicPD or Crime Stoppers

VicPD is looking for the owner of this hat, which was left behind after a barbecue was stolen from a Victoria residence. (Rod Phillips/Twitter)

The Victoria Police Department is looking to reunite someone with their hat, which was left behind after a barbecue was stolen from a Victoria residence on April 3.

In a tweet, resident Rod Phillips posted a photo of a black Herschel hat which he says was left behind after someone broke onto his patio and stole his barbecue Friday night.

Is this your hat? You left it behind when you broke onto our patio & stole our barbecue last night. We have contacted @vicpdcanada & @CityOfVictoria, told them about the BBQ & hopefully, the return of your hat. pic.twitter.com/KRR2sysqBc — Rod Phillips (@Rod_Phillips) April 4, 2020

“Is this your hat?” the tweet asks.

In a reply to the tweet, VicPD says they “would very much like to reunite this hat with its rightful owner … and ask about a certain barbecue.”

The VicPD tweet also says anyone who recognizes the hat should call 250-995-7645 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

We'd very much like to reunite this hat with it's rightful owner… and ask about a certain barbecue. If you recognize this hat, pls call (250) 995-7645 or @VicCrimeStop at 1-800-222-8477. #yyj https://t.co/gyl7sRkEUS — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 4, 2020

