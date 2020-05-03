Barbers, hairstylists sign petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

More than 2,000 barbers and hairstylists in B.C. have signed a petition asking to not be among the first businesses to re-open.

The Change.org petition, which had 2,039 signatures as of Sunday (May 3) afternoon, said opening hair salons and barbershops would put stylists and customers at risk.

Our government has made incredible strides in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and must understand that a decision to reopen salons first would put our communities and economy at greater risk than benefit,” the petition said.

The petition cited Alberta’s reopening plan, which has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14.

The authors of the petition posed a series of questions which they said must be answered before hair salons and barbershops reopen.

“Will stylists have continued, unfettered access to personal protective equipment in B.C.? Will access to widespread testing be made more available?” the questions began. Others touched upon support for infected workers and the risk to the lives of staff and their families.

Speaking Saturday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said hair salons would not be opened lightly.

“We won’t be opening up barbers and stylists… until we’re all comfortable that we have an appropriate plan to be able to do that safely for everybody involved.”

Hair stylists and barbers are not regulated in B.C. as their governing body was disbanded in 2003.

