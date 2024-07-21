Historic Barkerville under evacuation alert due to wildfires in area

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Barkerville area due to wildfire activity

An evacuation alert has been issued on July 21 for the Barkerville area due to wildfire activity.

The historic gold rush town and major regional tourist attraction of Barkerville is under an evacuation alert due to wildfire in the area.

An evacuation alert was issued by Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for 431 parcels in the Barkerville area on July 21. The alert covers 62,488 hectares and includes the Barkerville Historic Town & Park.

The historic town had already closed their gates to tourists for the day due to wildfire smoke in the and because equipment is moving around on site to install structural protection sprinklers.

The tourist attraction will be taking the situation day by day, but advise anyone planning a visit to check their website barkerville.ca for the latest to see if the facility has reopened to the public.

A smoke column from a nearby wildfire is visible from the historic town, however the town is not currently under imminent threat, said Stewart Cawood, manager of public programs and media for Barkeville Historic Town & Park.

Barkerville is a restored historic town originally founded during the gold rush and once the largest city in the province. It is located approximately 85 km east of the city of Quesnel.

The CRD said the evacuation alert is being issued as a precaution and to prepare anyone in the area to evacuate should it be required. They said the historic town, a major regional tourist attraction, had already been reducing some of their programming due to wildfire activity in the area in advance of the alert.

The Bowron Lake Provincial Park is not included in the alert area.

The CRD said while they strive to give as much advance notice as possible prior, conditions can change rapidly and people in the area are advised to be prepared.

"Today's weather conditions are going to be challenging," said Gerald Pinchbeck, information officer for the CRD emergency operations centre. He said low relative humidities, high temperatures and winds in the region will result in high fire activity.

There are currently 11 fires in the area on the BC Wildfire map.

For information on how to prepare, go to: https://www.cariboord.ca/en/emergency-and-protective-services/preparing-for-an-emergency.aspx

While the alert is in effect, people should prepare themselves in advance of an evacuation order.

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Make grab-and-go bags for each member of your household to keep essential items readily available for a quick departure.

Pack clothing, ready-to-eat food, toiletries, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure. Gather comfort items (blankets, stuffed animals, etc.) for your dependents to make an evacuation less stressful.

Gather any kennels or leashes to make transportation safe with your pets.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area if they cannot be evacuated. Ensure water and feed are available.

Keep the fuel tanks of personal vehicles full in case an order is issued.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. An evacuee reception centre will be made available if required. Homeowner or tenant insurance may provide greater support than ESS will be able to.

In the event you are evacuated, do not shut off your natural gas. For more information, visit fortisbc.com/forestfires.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

If you are on an evacuation alert, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for emergency support services.

You will need to sign up for the BC Services Card app to access the self-registration tool, which will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD's emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.