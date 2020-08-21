Fall is a great time for bat-friendly renovations and installing bat boxes such as these added to a barn. (J. Balke photo)

Bats behaving oddly is a late summer natural phenomenon, says B.C. program coordinator

Pups in strange places as they move out on their own for the first time

Some residents report an uptick in batty behaviour that one nature conservation organization says is normal.

Mid- to late-summer is the time when people will typically notice more bat activity and occasionally find a bat roosting in an unusual location.

There is no need to be alarmed, said Ronna Woudstra, a coordinator with the B.C. Community Bat Program.

These wayward bats are likely a pup, born in late June they learn to fly in July and August before moving out in late summer. “When pups are learning to fly, their early efforts may land them in locations where they are more likely to come in contact with humans. If they are in a safe location, out of the way of people and pets, you can leave them alone they will move off on their own within days,” Woudstra said.

READ ALSO: Public asked to monitor winter bat activity as deadly disease spreads

Anyone who finds a bat, dead or alive, should never touch it with bare hands. Anyone who does come in contact with a bat should call 811 or a doctor.

Visit the B.C. Community Bat Program website bcbats.ca for information on safely moving a bat.

Female bats gather in maternity colonies in early summer, where they remain until the pups are ready to fly. Some species of bats have adapted to live in human structures, and colonies may be found under roofs or siding, or in attics, barns, or other buildings. Under the B.C. Wildlife Act, it is illegal to exterminate or harm bats.

September and October are an excellent time to do bat-friendly renovations or exclusion work, Woudstra said offering guidance at www.bcbats.ca or through the B.C. Community Bat Program by emailing bat@hat.bc.ca or calling 1-855-9BC-BATS.

 

