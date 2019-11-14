Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

B.C.’s coast will be seeing heavy rain and strong wind this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said in its bulletin Thursday that an “atmospheric river” will take aim at northern Vancouver Island and the central coast beginning early Saturday, delivering heavy rain until mid-day Sunday.

In the areas expected to be hit hardest – particularly west Vancouver Island – rainfall amounts in excess of 100 millimetres are likely to fall.

“Mountainous regions further south including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains will also see significant rainfall, potentially exceeding the rainfall warning criteria of 50 millimetres in 24 hours,” Environment Canada said.

In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will also accompany the moisture-laden system. In some areas along the shores, wind gusts are forecast to reach 90 kilometres per hour starting Saturday.

High runoff and rising river levels are likely through to Monday, the weather agency said.

Drivers are being urged to use caution while on roads, and those close to larger rivers and streams should watch for for alerts from the BC River Forecast Centre.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts
Next story
‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Just Posted

Victoria police find fentanyl, cocaine, meth and cash during downtown arrest

VicPD arrested three people on Oct. 30 in a downtown parking lot

Petition calls on province to cover transfer fees after Island adoption centre closes – again

‘Choices clients weren’t told the ship was sinking,’ says would-be parent

Fire alarm accidentally pulled at Royal Jubilee Hospital

The code red was quickly called off

VicPD unable to locate suspect following James Bay ‘stalker alert’

Flyers posted around neighbourhood warn of man being followed and a verbal confrontation

Disturbing sexual, criminal trends with Greater Victoria youth on the rise

Family counsellors see unprecedented rise in youth sexual assaults and exploitation of children

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Most Read