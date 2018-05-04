Stuart Kerr clears air during his mountain bike jump in Haro Woods Sunday. The District of Saanich has announced that it will continue to seek public input to help resolve disagreements over potential uses in the park, especially biking. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Battle over Saanich’s Haro Woods continues

Saanich extends process to determine appropriate uses for 5.6-hectare park

The future of a popular recreation site remains uncertain.

Saanich has announced months may pass until the completion of a management plan for Haro Woods.

The 5.6-hectare park with its mature Douglas firs is located off Arbutus Road in the Cadboro Bay neighbourhood, and has become a popular destination for walkers, joggers and cyclists, drawing users from inside and outside of Saanich. But this popularity has also caused environmental damage, while sparking conflict among users.

The draft management plan describes Haro Woods as a “healthy urban forest” that is a “functioning ecosystem that welcomes respectful use,” but the nature of this “respectful use” remains in dispute, with no issue more contested than the question of off-trail biking.

Megan Catalano, a Saanich spokesperson, said park staff have identified a need for more community conversations around potential recreation uses in the park, particularly biking.

“Staff will continue to hear input and conduct research,” she said.

Eva Riccius, Saanich’s senior parks manager, said opinions in the community over potential uses remain strong.

“We’re determining next steps in our engagement process to broker a shared understanding among park users,” she said. “This is going to take more time than we initially anticipated.”

The online survey was scheduled to close May 2, but it will now continue to seek online feedback.

“The process of more community conversations and research will likely take months,” said Catalano.

Earlier findings showed tentative support for a designated biking area in Haro Woods, but also acknowledged disagreements.

“At time of writing [in late 2017], the Haro Woods Advisory Group and the general public are divided on the off-trail biking issue,” the draft plan reads.

The biking area — if approved — would appear in a “previously disturbed area” of Haro Woods.

The report says a “biking area will only proceed if sufficient support is received,” with any specific plan subject to rezoning and a public hearing. If approved, this area would be subject to various conditions designed to cordon off the area and minimize environmental damage.

While residents appear to favour this solution, available evidence is hardly conclusive.

Just under 64 per cent – or 274 respondents of a non-scientific online survey – said they would use a designated biking area, with just under 27 per cent answering in the negative. The rest were not sure.

But the survey also suggests such a biking area would not necessarily address the problem. Almost three out of 10 respondents said such an area would not stop them from riding outside of it, with another 30 per cent not sure. Opponents, meanwhile, say that such an area would encourage only more off-trail biking.

The report also notes Saanich could prohibit damaging biking activity.

Previous story
Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

Just Posted

Plaskett telescope turns 100; recognized as national historic site

The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in Saanich has made astronomical discoveries since 1918

Phillips spring beer boosts levidrome brand

Phillips’ Levidrome, Imperial Regal Lager inspired by Victoria boy’s word

Victoria loses bid to host 2020 North American Indigenous Games

Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam says there is disappointment, but honoured to have been considered

Take a Hike for Hospice Sunday in Victoria

The 7th annual Hike for Hospice hits Fisherman’s Wharf Park

Battle over Saanich’s Haro Woods continues

Saanich extends process to determine appropriate uses for 5.6-hectare park

VIDEO: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Gonzales Beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

Most Read