Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

As those for and against B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum continue to clash, advocates of the SOGI program have taken to social media to show their support.

#SOGIis4Me began trending on Twitter last weekend, with everyone from teachers to politicial candidates to parents speaking out.

I’m a Mum, educator and supporter of all youth #SOGIis4me pic.twitter.com/a0kEiMhbmr — Jen Marchbank (@DrJenMarchbank) September 30, 2018

Victoria trustee @Supportbced with a Surrey teacher who took the ferry to support #SOGI123 and safe schools for everyone! #SOGIis4me pic.twitter.com/KUhaume6JV — Victoria Teachers (@gvta) September 29, 2018

Also sending out Tweets were pastors from around B.C., pushing against an anti-SOGI campaign led by other pastors that’s gained more than 200 signatures over the past few days.

I’m a Christian Pastor who believes strongly that all God’s beloved and diverse and made in God’s-Image-exactly-as-they-are children should feel safe and loved! #SOGI123 #SOGIis4ME https://t.co/nGk4Knz1fI — Shannon Tennant (@TennantShannon) September 29, 2018

I support safe and inclusive schools for *all* BC students. Not in spite of my faith, but because of it. #SOGIis4me #lovewins #loveislouder pic.twitter.com/XU7Q34zEB1 — Rachael Wagner (@EmoRachael) September 29, 2018

I am a grandmother and Christian pastor. I support safe and inclusive schools for *all* BC students — Not in spite of my faith, but because of it.

Learn more here – https://t.co/gdwS6GMaB1 | #SOGI123 #SOGIis4me #diversityisGodscreation #DeltaBC @christineeboyle #myelcic — Vida Jaugelis ن (@Vida_Jay) September 30, 2018

A video compiling much of the support was put out by Brad Dirks, a SOGI advocate with a transgender son in the Langley School District.

“Our society is only as good as our youth, so a full and proper education affects us all in a positive way,” Dirks tweeted. “All students deserve a safe, inclusive environment at school.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.