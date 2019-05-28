Bay Centre cafeteria closes after decades in operation

Café Bon Appétit sits on the top floor of the The Bay department store

The cafeteria in the top floor of the Bay Centre will be closing after nearly 30 years under different owners. (Kendra Crighton/ News Staff)

A hidden downtown gem will be shutting its doors after decades in service.

The Café Bon Appétit is tucked into the fifth floor of The Bay in the downtown Bay Centre, right next to the luggage section, and stands as a nostalgic remnant of the department store experience.

Employees who have worked at Bon Appétit for nearly 30 years learned in April that the Cafeteria was shutting down. The Café has been in its present location since 2003.

The owners of the company, Compass Canada, took over the spot from The Bay in 2011, but did not provide explicit reasons. Black Press reached out to Compass Canada for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The quiet space offers burgers, sandwiches, soup and even a hearty batch of liver and onions with a prime viewpoint of the Inner Harbour.

Many patrons, staff report, are seniors who have come for a main meal every day for 20 years.

The last day in business will be Thursday, May 30.

So far The Bay does not have final plans for what will take over the space after Café Bon Appétit moves out.

