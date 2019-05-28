The cafeteria in the top floor of the Bay Centre will be closing after nearly 30 years under different owners. (Kendra Crighton/ News Staff)

Bay Centre cafeteria closes after decades in operation

Café Bon Appétit sits on the top floor of the The Bay department store

A hidden downtown gem will be shutting its doors after decades in service.

The Café Bon Appétit is tucked into the fifth floor of The Bay in the downtown Bay Centre, right next to the luggage section, and stands as a nostalgic remnant of the department store experience.

Employees who have worked at Bon Appétit for nearly 30 years learned in April that the Cafeteria was shutting down. The Café has been in its present location since 2003.

ALSO READ: Bay Centre gets new 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer

The owners of the company, Compass Canada, took over the spot from The Bay in 2011, but did not provide explicit reasons. Black Press reached out to Compass Canada for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The quiet space offers burgers, sandwiches, soup and even a hearty batch of liver and onions with a prime viewpoint of the Inner Harbour.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Bay Centre offers free retail space in new contest

Many patrons, staff report, are seniors who have come for a main meal every day for 20 years.

The last day in business will be Thursday, May 30.

So far The Bay does not have final plans for what will take over the space after Café Bon Appétit moves out.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Victoria circus company brings international performers to a local stage
Next story
Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 97 per cent full

Just Posted

Victoria circus company brings international performers to a local stage

IGNIO’s ‘Bend or Break’ will run from May 30 to June 2

Quadra Street reopened, thousands still without power

The outage is expected to be fixed by 10 a.m.

Bay Centre cafeteria closes after decades in operation

Café Bon Appétit sits on the top floor of the The Bay department store

New charity ballgame to mark Doug Hudlin Day in Victoria

Late, beloved longtime umpire to be honoured with Hudlins vs. Fernwood game, June 8 at RAP

BC Transit highlights improvement priorities along Thetis Vale and in Greater Victoria

Funding remains an open question

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

B.C. housing sales predicted to slow, prices to fall in 2019

Government policies expected to drive decline for third year

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Most Read