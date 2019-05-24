The Bay Centre is getting a 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

Bay Centre gets new 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer

As part of their re-merchandising program

Shopping in downtown Victoria will be getting some new, affordable options this summer as a 20,000 square feet Winners is set to open at the Bay Centre.

Located on the first and second levels, the addition of Winners is part of a re-merchandising program currently underway at the Bay Centre.

Some of the shopping enhancements planned for this year include improving interior and exterior lighting improvements, redesigned marquee signs and entryway upgrades.

According to the Bay Centre, with the opening of Winners, some tenants have moved to new locations such as Ardene, Bentley, Freedom Mobile, SoftMoc and Purdys Chocolatier.

Slated to open this summer as well is the new Mr. Pretzels and Lifestyles West, both located on the first floor.

For more information on the Bay Centre’s improvements visit thebaycentre.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
