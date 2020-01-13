Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

Thanks to the watchful eyes of a Denman Island resident, the Baynes Sound Connector ferry was able to avoid running into a line of industrial oyster rafts drifting in Baynes Sound.

Liz Johnston contacted a variety of agencies once she spotted the debris Monday morning including BC Ferries and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“BC Ferries should keep an eye on the situation as a possible hazard to navigation,” she noted.

Astrid Braunschmidt, manager of corporate communication for BC Ferries said confirmed the lead operator of the Baynes Sound Connector was notified that some aquaculture apparatus appeared to be floating not far from the cable ferry.

“A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.”

She added terminal maintenance was notified and BC Ferries contacted Transport Canada to let them know. A short time later, some boats arrived to push the apparatus back into place.

“Our crews are always on the look out for debris and obstacles in the water. Our teams are trained to safely remove them, if possible. If necessary, crews can request assistance from other authorities including Transport Canada or the Coast Guard.”

The BSC connects travellers between Buckley Bay on Vancouver Island and Denman Island.

The $15-million, 78.5 metre cable ferry began service in late January 2016. It is capable of carrying 50 vehicles and 150 passengers, and with a crossing of about 1,900 metres, it is believed to be the longest cable ferry in the world.



