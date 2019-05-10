Tessa Hunter-Siebert poses along side B.C. Minister of Education Rob Fleming. The grade 6 student from Bayside Middle School in Saanich won first place in the French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire. (Photo submitted)

Bayside student wins frst prize in French public speaking competition

Three other Saanich students made the finals

For some people public speaking can leave them with sweaty palms, stomach aches and their hearts racing, but not for four Saanich students, and to top it all off — they spoke in French.

Tessa Hunter-Siebert, a Grade 6 student, won first place in this year’s pan-provincial French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire, held on May 4 at Simon Fraser University in Surrey.

READ ALSO: Parents furious as late French immersion ends at Central Middle School

“Concours is an outstanding showcase and celebration of excellence in French language education,” said Greer Cummings, President of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon.

READ ALSO: Francophone Games coming to Victoria in 2020 in need of 600 French speaking volunteers

The 36th year of the competition saw 10,000 students from across B.C. with only 209 students making it to the provincial finals. Three other students from Saanich made the provincial finals; Grade 7 student Lily MacGregor, Grade 8 students Josephine Hill and Joanna Banister.

All the students attend Bayside Middle School.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill
Next story
Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Just Posted

First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’

Agencies across the CRD are switching to a new digital system from CREST

Victoria whale watching boat towed to Sidney after crashing, taking on water

Vessel hit submerged rock in U.S. waters

14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days bring traffic changes

Esquimalt Road closed on May 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue

Victoria International Airport is one of two in the country operating debt free

Airport shares 2018 accomplishments and 2019 plans during annual public general meeting

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read